Leeds City Council is digging up Wide Lane, which is one of Morley’s busiest roads, between 9am and 3pm on working days.

The resurfacing job began on Wednesday September 21 and is due to be completed on Thursday October 6, just three days before the Morley 10k race starts on Wide Lane.

But a meeting this week was told that most local people were not notified of the works by the council until a couple of days before the work started.

Morley South councillor Oliver Newton, who is also the town’s current mayor, said he had been inundated with complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morley South councillor Oliver Newton, who is also the town’s current mayor, said his inbox was full of complaints about the issue.

Speaking at a community committee meeting of south Leeds councillors, he said: “Wide Lane is one of the main arteries into Morley.

“Residents didn’t know about the roadworks, but for our social media posts.

“Letters didn’t arrive for some people until two days before the work started. Some haven’t received letters at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Newton said the lack of notice had caused upset, with some bus passengers having bought monthly passes because they were unaware of the disruption to come.

He added: “It seems the bus companies knew before the residents did.

“People really just want some communication more than two days before the work starts. It’s been a big disappointment.”

Ian Moore, the council’s highways asset manager, said he had been told that a council system had failed to pick up all the relevant addresses in the area, which resulted in some houses not getting a letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things haven’t gone in the way they do generally,” Mr Moore told the meeting. “I can only apologise.

“I’ve been down to the site and there are one or two other issues. For example, one of the advance notice signs of the roadworks doesn’t have a closing time – it just says 9am.

“I want to use Wide Lane as a learning exercise in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore added that the council “absolutely need to make sure” the works are completed before the 10k takes place.