Organised by Morley Running Club, participants of the Morley 10k Run will be raising vital cash for a local charity as they take on the challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Morley 10k Run?

The Morley 10k Run will take place on Sunday October 9 - here's the full route, road closures and bus diversions

Morley Running Club is hosting the first Morley 10km Road Race around the town centre and the surrounding areas.

The event will take place on tomorrow (Sunday October 9), starting at 9am and will welcome up to 1,000 runners of all ages and abilities.

Morley Town Council brought the idea for the race to the running club, hoping to start an annual event that brings people to the town.

It’s a not-for-profit event and runners will be raising cash for local charity Morley Elderly Action, voted for by the members of Morley Running Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wide Lane in Morley will be closed while the run takes place (Photo: Andrew Bellis)

Oliver Newton, Mayor of Morley, said: “As we leave the pandemic behind, it has become more important than ever that we hold events in our town which benefit both physical and mental health for the community.

"The inaugural Morley 10k is just the beginning of this, and it is great to see our own Morley Running Club at the forefront of improving well-being, not just for the town but the wider region.”

Race director Jennie Higgins added: “We are delighted to be bringing this event to our town and we have been blown away by the support received so far from local businesses including Springfield Training as our headline sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ethos of our running club is to be inclusive and community focused and this event will help bring people to the town and support our local community.”

What is the full route for the Morley 10k Run?

The race starts on Wide Lane, heads up into town via Middleton Road, then it's down Queen Street, past the Town Hall and all the way down to Morley Bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here runners take a left onto Brunswick, via Victoria Road to hit Asquith Avenue - all the way up Asquith to the junction with Geldard Road where they turn back on this 'out & back' section.

They then follow the route back to Morley Bottoms and do a short distance along Station Road, following this to Albert Road they continue on Albert Road until it joins Wide Lane.

Then it’s straight down Wide Lane to the McDonalds junction where they again loop back and follow the route all the way to Morley Bottoms.

Then its a left turn up the lower section of Queensway and follow up to finish near the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find our more on the Morley Running Club website.

Which roads will be closed?

According to Leeds City Council, Wide Lane and Queen Street will be closed for the duration of the run.

This will be approximately 8am to 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What bus diversions are in place for the Morley 10k Run?

Bus diversions for the Morley 10k Run will be in place on Sunday from 8am to 11am.

Services affected are 51, 52, 200, 201 and 425, according to the Metro Travel website.

• Services 51 & 52: Diverting towards Morley via Victoria Road/Churwell Hill, King George Avenue, New Bank Street and Victoria Road missing central Morley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Services 200 & 201: Diversion still to be confirmed.

• Service 425: Diverting via Chartist Way, Corporation Street, Bruntcliffe Lane and Wakefield Road.

Morley 10k Run pledges commitment to being green

The event is a ‘green run’ with a focus on being environmentally sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a zero-plastic policy, with no plastic bags or bottles to be given out and a ‘bring your own water bottle’ or compostable cups at all water stations.

Medals are zero waste and there will be litter-picking ‘plogging’ events (a combination of jogging with picking up litter) by Morley Running Club members four weeks before the event to collect any litter on the route, and again following the event.