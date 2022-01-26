Mayor demands government clarification as fallout from doomed HS2 link continues

Published at the end of 2021 the IRP omitted the much discussed HS2.

The eastern leg of the HS2 would have seen a new high-speed rail line between Leeds and Manchester via central Bradford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastern leg of the HS2 would have seen a new high-speed rail line between Leeds and Manchester via central Bradford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The omission was met with widespread disappoint and Mayor Tracy Brabin has now called for the technical data underpinning that decision to be published given the significant impact it will have for the region.

“West Yorkshire has strong ambitions for growth, and to achieve it we need a reliable and efficient transport system, both in the region and from our region to others - the IRP simply does not provide this." she said.

“Of the £96bn committed to the Integrated Rail Plan, only around £7bn will be spent in West Yorkshire - and £6bn of this is on the TransPennine Route Upgrade, which has been promised for more than a decade."

New evidence released overnight by the DfT showed a lack of detail on future rail services and a lack of understanding of the wider economic benefits that the full Northern Powerhouse Rail line and HS2 would bring to passengers and businesses in the region.

At today’s Transport for the North Board meeting the Mayor requested that evidence relating to the decision be submitted to next month’s Transport Select Committee at Westminster.

“I’m dismayed to see that the Government has only looked at the absolute cost of transport spending and not the wider social and economic benefits a high-quality integrated rail network would bring. What is ‘levelling up’ if it’s not about bettering the lives of our communities?" she said.

“Cutting off West Yorkshire from the high-speed network isn’t just incredibly disappointing, it’s also incredibly short sighted."

Mayor Brabin has also requested further clarification on plans with a potential deduction in stopping services to places like Dewsbury, Batley and Pudsey possible.

"We must not forget the hopes and aspirations of those who live in our towns and villages." she added.

Discussed as a potential alternative to the HS2 train link is a mass transit scheme which would see Leeds finally awarded a tram line.The Government are yet to elaborate further on these plans.