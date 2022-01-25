Spotted on set in Halifax were actors Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Disney Marvel Secret Invasion: All the pictures from filming in Halifax of Samuel L Jackson led show

Filming got underway today today Halifax's piece hall for the new Secret Invasion Disney+ show starring Samuel L Jackson.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 6:28 pm

Spotted among those on set in Halifax today were stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders.

1.

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn known for roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Stephen King's The Outsider was spotted arriving. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Photo Sales

2.

Much like during filming in Leeds City Centre extras were dressed in Russian gear. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Photo Sales

3.

The six part series will be the latest Marvel project to hit Disney+. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Photo Sales

4.

Extras did their best to stay warm during a long day of filming. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Photo Sales
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3