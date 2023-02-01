Over nine days, engineers working on the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade will lay the foundations for new, longer platforms and realign the tracks around Morley station.

This is in preparation for a new, accessible station to open later this year around 75 metres down the line from the existing station and ultimately offer more reliable, longer trains with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Those travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield between Saturday 4 to Sunday 12 February are being urged to check their journey before setting off via National Rail or their train operator’s website.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “As major upgrade work takes place for Morley station in February, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, there will some service alterations for TransPennine Express services.

"Customers are advised to allow for additional time to travel and to check carefully for the latest service alterations before they travel on our website.”

Network Rail has worked closely with both Northern and TransPennine operators to keep passengers moving by train, using a resilient diversion via Wakefield.

Some services between Huddersfield / Brighouse and Leeds via Dewsbury will be replaced by buses for passengers travelling to intermediate stations.

The revamp will mark the station’s first move away from its original site since it first opened in 1848.

Rob Warnes, Strategic Development Director for Northern said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Morley station is closed for this work. During this closure, the foundations are quite literally being laid to enable us to bring better train services and improved accessibility for everybody using the station.

"We’re working hard to keep everybody moving whilst the station is closed, with plenty of colleagues on hand to help throughout. Our advice to our customers is to check before they travel.”

During the closure Network Rail will be laying the foundations for the new, longer platforms, realign the track to support faster trains through the area and complete important drainage work.