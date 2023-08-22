Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that a part of the M621 is closed to allow for the repair of a bridge following an earlier collision.

The bridge, carrying traffic along the A650 near Gildersome, sustained damage to its railings during a collision and two-way traffic lights are in place on that stretch of road.

The westbound carriageway between junction 1 of the M621 near Leeds and junction 27 of the M62, however, has been closed to traffic for safety reasons.

While there are delays in the area, a temporary repair is due to take place with an aim to reopen the carriageway ahead of peak evening traffic.

The two-way traffic lights will remain in place on the A650 while a permanent repair is scheduled and carried out. Delays and congestion on this road and the Gildrsome roundabout area are likely throughout the closure on the M621.

There is no time estimate as to when a permanent repair is due to take place.