Live

M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks close motorway after crash

Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that a part of the M621 is closed in Leeds to allow for the repair of a bridge following an earlier collision.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

The bridge, carrying traffic along the A650 near Gildersome, sustained damage to its railings during a collision yesterday (Monday) and two-way traffic lights are in place on that stretch of road.

The westbound carriageway between junction 1 of the M621 near Leeds and junction 27 of the M62, however, has been closed to traffic for safety reasons.

While there are delays in the area, a temporary repair is due to take place with an aim to reopen the carriageway ahead of peak evening traffic.

The M621 has been closed near Leeds. Photo: National HighwaysThe M621 has been closed near Leeds. Photo: National Highways
The M621 has been closed near Leeds. Photo: National Highways

The two-way traffic lights will remain in place on the A650 while a permanent repair is scheduled and carried out. Delays and congestion on this road and the Gildersome roundabout area are likely throughout the closure on the M621.

There is no time estimate as to when a permanent repair is due to take place.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks cause severe delays for miles

Show new updates
12:57 BST

‘No estimate for when it will reopen'

National Highways have issued the below post on this ongoing issue:

10:42 BST

Full statement from National Highways

National Highways has provided the below statement about this incident:

07:10 BST

M621 remains closed on Tuesday morning

National Highways has provided an update this morning (Tuesday) to say that the M621 remains closed for emergency roadworks.

There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen.

19:36 BST

Closure remains in place but delays have eased

Delays have now eased on the M621, but the road closure remains in place. Traffic is being diverted as all lanes on the westbound carriageway remain shut between junction 1 (Beeston) and the junction with the M62.

The road closure is due to emergency repairs to a bridge. Highways England has not given an estimated time for the road to reopen.

The AA reports: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome).”

Photo by AAPhoto by AA
Photo by AA
18:38 BST

Repairs are due to a damaged bridge

Highways England has confirmed that the emergency repairs are due to a damaged bridge parapet.

The agency has not yet given an estimated time for the repairs to be complete.

18:33 BST

Road closure still in place but delays easing

The delays on the approach to junction 1, where the road closure begins, are now easing. The AA reports: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J3 A653 Dewsbury Road (City Centre) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.”

18:20 BST

Map shows the closure in full

The westbound carrieageway is closed between junction 1 (Beeston) to the junction with the M62.

Photo by the AAPhoto by the AA
Photo by the AA
18:19 BST

Delays now around 10 minutes

18:17 BSTUpdated 18:18 BST

Picture shows road closure on the westbound carriageway

The westbound carriageway - normally busy during rush hour - is empty. All lanes are closed due to urgent repairs.

Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk
Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk
18:16 BSTUpdated 18:29 BST

M621 shut for emergency roadworks

All lanes of the westbound carriageway are closed between junction 1 (Beeston/Farnley) to the junction with the M62. Diversions are in place and there is queuing traffic back to junction 3 for the city centre.

The AA reports: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome). Congestion to J3 (City Centre).”

