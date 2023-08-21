Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Live

M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks cause severe delays for miles

There are severe delays on the M621 in Leeds due to emergency roadworks.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:18 BST

The urgent repairs have closed the westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and the M62. Severe delays of almost 25 minutes built up for more than two miles, back to junction 4 for Hunslet.

Scroll down for live traffic updates.

M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks cause severe delays for miles

Show new updates
19:36 BST

Closure remains in place but delays have eased

Delays have now eased on the M621, but the road closure remains in place. Traffic is being diverted as all lanes on the westbound carriageway remain shut between junction 1 (Beeston) and the junction with the M62.

The road closure is due to emergency repairs to a bridge. Highways England has not given an estimated time for the road to reopen.

The AA reports: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome).”

Photo by AAPhoto by AA
Photo by AA
18:38 BST

Repairs are due to a damaged bridge

Highways England has confirmed that the emergency repairs are due to a damaged bridge parapet.

The agency has not yet given an estimated time for the repairs to be complete.

18:33 BST

Road closure still in place but delays easing

The delays on the approach to junction 1, where the road closure begins, are now easing. The AA reports: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J3 A653 Dewsbury Road (City Centre) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.”

18:20 BST

Map shows the closure in full

The westbound carrieageway is closed between junction 1 (Beeston) to the junction with the M62.

Photo by the AAPhoto by the AA
Photo by the AA
18:19 BST

Delays now around 10 minutes

18:17 BSTUpdated 18:18 BST

Picture shows road closure on the westbound carriageway

The westbound carriageway - normally busy during rush hour - is empty. All lanes are closed due to urgent repairs.

Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk
Photo by motorwaycameras.co.uk
18:16 BSTUpdated 18:29 BST

M621 shut for emergency roadworks

All lanes of the westbound carriageway are closed between junction 1 (Beeston/Farnley) to the junction with the M62. Diversions are in place and there is queuing traffic back to junction 3 for the city centre.

The AA reports: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome). Congestion to J3 (City Centre).”

Related topics:M621LeedsM62Hunslet