M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks cause severe delays for miles
The urgent repairs have closed the westbound carriageway between Junction 1 and the M62. Severe delays of almost 25 minutes built up for more than two miles, back to junction 4 for Hunslet.
Scroll down for live traffic updates.
M621 Leeds closure: Live traffic updates as emergency roadworks cause severe delays for miles
Closure remains in place but delays have eased
Delays have now eased on the M621, but the road closure remains in place. Traffic is being diverted as all lanes on the westbound carriageway remain shut between junction 1 (Beeston) and the junction with the M62.
The road closure is due to emergency repairs to a bridge. Highways England has not given an estimated time for the road to reopen.
The AA reports: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome).”
Repairs are due to a damaged bridge
Highways England has confirmed that the emergency repairs are due to a damaged bridge parapet.
The agency has not yet given an estimated time for the repairs to be complete.
Road closure still in place but delays easing
The delays on the approach to junction 1, where the road closure begins, are now easing. The AA reports: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J3 A653 Dewsbury Road (City Centre) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.”
Map shows the closure in full
The westbound carrieageway is closed between junction 1 (Beeston) to the junction with the M62.
Delays now around 10 minutes
Picture shows road closure on the westbound carriageway
The westbound carriageway - normally busy during rush hour - is empty. All lanes are closed due to urgent repairs.
M621 shut for emergency roadworks
All lanes of the westbound carriageway are closed between junction 1 (Beeston/Farnley) to the junction with the M62. Diversions are in place and there is queuing traffic back to junction 3 for the city centre.
The AA reports: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M621 Westbound from J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) to M62 J27 (Gildersome). Congestion to J3 (City Centre).”