M621 Leeds between Belle Isle and Stourton reopens in both directions following police incident

The incident occurred between junction six Balm Road (Belle Isle Road) and junction seven A61 (Stourton).
Traffic was diverted via local routes for over two hours, with queues and congestion to junction three A653 (City Centre).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the road closure was put in place due to concerns over the safety of an individual.
The incident has since been resolved although delays may remain.
M621 Leeds closed due to police incident
Last updated: Sunday, 01 May, 2022, 13:15
Concern for safety call led to road closure
West Yorkshire Police says the road closure was put in place due to concerns over the safety of an individual.
It did not release any further details, but calls of this type often relate to people seen in distress.
Road is reopened but delays continue
National Highways is now reporting that the road has reopened.
It said: “This incident has now reached a conclusion, and the M621 in West Yorkshire is now OPEN in both directions between J6 (Belle Isle) and J7 (Stourton).
“Delays remain in the area, but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”
We’ve asked West Yorkshire Police for more details on the cause of the closure, which was in place for around two hours.
How the surrounding roads are coping
The AA said it first received reports of a closure at 11.05am. It said the road was closed both ways between J6 Balm Road (Belle Isle Road) and J7 A61 (Stourton).
Congestion was being reported as far back as J3 A653 (City Centre).
Here’s how things are looking at the moment:
Motorists warned of delays due to road closure
National Highways is warning drivers about diversions in place due to an ongoing police incident on the M621 between Belle Isle and Stourton.