Motorists were told to expect delays of over an hour, after the westbound carriageway was closed between Junction 27 for the M61 and Junction 26 for Cleckheaton today (April 21). Footage from the scene showed a car had flipped onto its side.

A spokesperson for National Highways said there was five miles of congestion earlier today, and that drivers would be kept updated.

And now police have confirmed that the crash involved a lorry and a car.

There is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National Highways

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to the M62 westbound at junction 27 at 7.24am this morning following a collision between a HGV and a car. The fire service attended to assist a driver from the car.

“No injuries were reported.”

Follow the incident as it unfolded on our live blog, below.