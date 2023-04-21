News you can trust since 1890
M62 West Yorkshire: Police statement as crash involving lorry and car causes five mile queues near Leeds

Police have issued a statement after part of the M62 was closed following a serious crash near Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:46 BST

Motorists were told to expect delays of over an hour, after the westbound carriageway was closed between Junction 27 for the M61 and Junction 26 for Cleckheaton today (April 21). Footage from the scene showed a car had flipped onto its side.

A spokesperson for National Highways said there was five miles of congestion earlier today, and that drivers would be kept updated.

And now police have confirmed that the crash involved a lorry and a car.

There is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National HighwaysThere is five miles of congestion on the M62 westbound following a crash on Friday morning. Photo: National Highways
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to the M62 westbound at junction 27 at 7.24am this morning following a collision between a HGV and a car. The fire service attended to assist a driver from the car.

“No injuries were reported.”

Follow the incident as it unfolded on our live blog, below.

Live as miles of congestion builds on M62 near Leeds following serious crash

15:21 BST

Crash was between a HGV and a car

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has provided the below statement:

Police were called to the M62 westbound at junction 27 at 7.24am this morning following a collision between a HGV and a car. The fire service attended to assist a driver from the car.

No injuries were reported

09:50 BST

All lanes now open

All lanes have now opened on the M62 westbound.

09:09 BST

Recovery work underway

Recovery work is underway on the M62 following the earlier multi-vehicle collision. Two lanes remain closed and there are delays of up to 35 minutes.

08:48 BST

Congestion easing

Images from motorway cameras along the M62 show that traffic is now moving at a steady pace after two lanes were reopened earlier.

08:36 BST

Two lanes reopened

Two lanes have been reopened but congestion of over five miles remains.

08:22 BST

National Highways statement

National Highways has provided the below information about this ongoing incident:

