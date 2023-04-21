M62 West Yorkshire: Police statement as crash involving lorry and car causes five mile queues near Leeds
Police have issued a statement after part of the M62 was closed following a serious crash near Leeds.
Motorists were told to expect delays of over an hour, after the westbound carriageway was closed between Junction 27 for the M61 and Junction 26 for Cleckheaton today (April 21). Footage from the scene showed a car had flipped onto its side.
A spokesperson for National Highways said there was five miles of congestion earlier today, and that drivers would be kept updated.
And now police have confirmed that the crash involved a lorry and a car.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to the M62 westbound at junction 27 at 7.24am this morning following a collision between a HGV and a car. The fire service attended to assist a driver from the car.
“No injuries were reported.”
Follow the incident as it unfolded on our live blog, below.
Live as miles of congestion builds on M62 near Leeds following serious crash
Crash was between a HGV and a car
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has provided the below statement:
All lanes now open
All lanes have now opened on the M62 westbound.
Recovery work underway
Recovery work is underway on the M62 following the earlier multi-vehicle collision. Two lanes remain closed and there are delays of up to 35 minutes.
Congestion easing
Images from motorway cameras along the M62 show that traffic is now moving at a steady pace after two lanes were reopened earlier.
Two lanes reopened
Two lanes have been reopened but congestion of over five miles remains.
National Highways statement
National Highways has provided the below information about this ongoing incident: