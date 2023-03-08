‘60 minute delays’ on M62 motorway near Leeds and 5 miles of traffic with two lanes shut

News you can trust since 1890
M62 West Yorkshire: Live updates with '60 minute delays' near Leeds and 5 miles of traffic as two lanes shut

Two lanes have been closed on the M62 westbound near Leeds due to a broken down lorry.

By Charles Gray
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 3:56pm

The incident has happened between junction 24 for Huddersfield and junction 23. There is currently five miles of congestion and delays of an hour.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M62 westbound in #WestYorkshire between J24 (#Huddersfield) and J23 due to a broken down lorry. Recovery has been arranged and is en-route.

“There's a 60 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion. Allow extra journey time.”

Traffic now returning to normal

Motorway cameras and information form National Highways indicate that traffic has now returned to normal on the M62 following this earlier incident.

The below image from one of the motorway cameras on the M62 shows that there is still heavy traffic on the M62 but that it is starting to ease.

All lanes now open

Highways have announced that all lanes have now been opened on the M62 westbound. Delays of one hour remain but this is expected to ease.

When the road is expected to be cleared

On its live updates of this incident, National Highways states that it doesn’t expect the M62 westbound to be cleared until between 5.15pm and 5.30pm. It adds that normal traffic may not resume until an hour thereafter.

Delays and queues increase further

National Highways has now given an update saying that there is now six and a half miles of congestion and delays of 90 minutes expected.

Two lanes shut and hour long delays

National Highways issued the below statement about this incident at 3.38pm:

