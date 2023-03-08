M62 West Yorkshire: Live updates with '60 minute delays' near Leeds and 5 miles of traffic as two lanes shut
Two lanes have been closed on the M62 westbound near Leeds due to a broken down lorry.
The incident has happened between junction 24 for Huddersfield and junction 23. There is currently five miles of congestion and delays of an hour.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M62 westbound in #WestYorkshire between J24 (#Huddersfield) and J23 due to a broken down lorry. Recovery has been arranged and is en-route.
“There's a 60 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion. Allow extra journey time.”
‘60 minute delays’ on M62 motorway near Leeds and 5 miles of traffic with two lanes shut
Motorway cameras and information form National Highways indicate that traffic has now returned to normal on the M62 following this earlier incident.
The below image from one of the motorway cameras on the M62 shows that there is still heavy traffic on the M62 but that it is starting to ease.
Highways have announced that all lanes have now been opened on the M62 westbound. Delays of one hour remain but this is expected to ease.
On its live updates of this incident, National Highways states that it doesn’t expect the M62 westbound to be cleared until between 5.15pm and 5.30pm. It adds that normal traffic may not resume until an hour thereafter.
National Highways has now given an update saying that there is now six and a half miles of congestion and delays of 90 minutes expected.