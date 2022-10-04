The motorway was closed between junctions 25 and 26 for Brighouse and Bradford respectively from just before 1am until around 6.40am.

Miles of traffic built up in both directions, with motorists diverted via local routes.

West Yorkshire Police have now given an explanation for the disruption, saying that it was due to concerns raised for a man’s welfare.

There was miles of queues in both directions on the M62

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 00.56am today, police received a report of a concern for safety after a male was seen on the wrong side of the bridge on the M62, near to junction 25.

“Officers attended and road closures were put in place. Force negotiators were deployed and the male was brought to safety.

“The motorway has since reopened.”

