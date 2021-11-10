The eastbound carriageway of the M62, junction 29 at the Lofthouse interchange has been closed until further notice following a multi vehicle collision.

The section of motorway is now closed in both directions following an earlier incident involving a vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway.

A fire and multi vehicle collision has shut the M62 near Lofthouse in both directions. Picture: Highways England.

West Yorkshire Police, Fire and Ambulance services are on the scene with the public being advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.