M62 to be closed in West Yorkshire on Friday evening due to 'complex' clear-up after lorry crash
The M62 is to be closed near Ferrybridge on Friday evening for a 'complex' clear-up operation after a lorry crashed earlier today.
One lane on the westbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 has been shut since the collision and a full closure is planned from 7pm for recovery and surface works.
Highways England released images of the damage to the HGV involved in the collision, which is not thought to have been serious, though they did not confirm whether any other vehicles were involved.
