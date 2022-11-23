News you can trust since 1890
M62 flooding: Live updates as flooding causes delays and closes all lanes on J25 near Leeds

Part of the M62 has flooded causing lanes near Leeds to be closed.

By Abi Whistance
10 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 9:54am

Flooding has resulted in all lanes on J25 eastbound (Brighouse) to be closed.

Follow our live blog below for updates.

J25 (Brighouse)

Flooding causing delays as lanes closed on M62

Key Events

  • Part of the M62 has flooded causing lanes on J25 to close
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 10:02

Other flood warnings now in place in Leeds

A flood alert for Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby is now in place.

Lanes on the M62 J25 remain closed after being flooded this morning.

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 09:56

Pictures show heavy rain this morning

Cameras show heavy rainfall this morning.

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 09:52

All lanes closed

