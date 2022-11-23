Live
M62 flooding: Live updates as flooding causes delays and closes all lanes on J25 near Leeds
Part of the M62 has flooded causing lanes near Leeds to be closed.
Flooding has resulted in all lanes on J25 eastbound (Brighouse) to be closed.
Flooding causing delays as lanes closed on M62
Other flood warnings now in place in Leeds
A flood alert for Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby is now in place.
Lanes on the M62 J25 remain closed after being flooded this morning.
Pictures show heavy rain this morning
Cameras show heavy rainfall this morning.
