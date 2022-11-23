News you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Delays of up to 30 minutes after heavy rain blocks lines between Leeds and Harrogate

Train services are being cancelled or delayed after heavy rain has blocked the railway.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:02am

All lines between Leeds and Harrogate are blocked, with services being cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

A statement posted by Northern said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Leeds and Harrogate all lines are blocked.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

Trains are being delayed after the railway has flooded
