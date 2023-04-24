Live updates as traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds after vehicle strikes a bridge

M62 Ferrybridge crash: Traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds after vehicle strikes bridge
Traffic has been stopped on a motorway near Leeds after a vehicle hit a bridge.
The crash on the M62 was first reported by the AA shortly before 10.20am today. A bridge on the westbound carriageway, at junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, has been hit by a vehicle.
Lanes have been closed as police and highways officers deal with the crash. Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Road closed as repairs take place
Severe delays of up to 25 minutes
There are now severe delays of up to 25 minutes on the M62 westbound, approaching Ferrybridge Services, due to the crash.
The AA reports: “Severe delays of 25 minutes on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed five mph.”
The location of the crash
The crash happened on the M62 westbound at junction 33, for the A162 and Ferrybridge Services, near Knottingley.
The AA reports: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on M62 Westbound at J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around ten minutes.”
Traffic stopped on M62 after vehicle strikes bridge
