BREAKING
Live

M62 Ferrybridge crash: Traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds after vehicle strikes bridge

Traffic has been stopped on a motorway near Leeds after a vehicle hit a bridge.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

The crash on the M62 was first reported by the AA shortly before 10.20am today. A bridge on the westbound carriageway, at junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, has been hit by a vehicle.

Lanes have been closed as police and highways officers deal with the crash. Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)Police and highways officers on the M62 westbound, near junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services, after a vehicle hit a bridge (Photo: Motorwaycameras.co.uk)
Live updates as traffic stopped on motorway near Leeds after vehicle strikes a bridge

13:52 BST

Road closed as repairs take place

12:25 BST

Severe delays of up to 25 minutes

There are now severe delays of up to 25 minutes on the M62 westbound, approaching Ferrybridge Services, due to the crash.

The AA reports: “Severe delays of 25 minutes on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed five mph.”

11:59 BST

The location of the crash

The crash happened on the M62 westbound at junction 33, for the A162 and Ferrybridge Services, near Knottingley.

The AA reports: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on M62 Westbound at J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around ten minutes.”

Photo: AA/GooglePhoto: AA/Google
11:56 BST

Traffic stopped on M62 after vehicle strikes bridge

