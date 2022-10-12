North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following the fatal collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 11). It happened on the westbound carriageway of the M62 between junction 33 (A162 Ferrybridge Services) and 34 (A19 Selby / Doncaster).

A dark coloured car transporter left the carriageway and collided with a bridge. There is believed to be no other vehicles involved.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following the fatal collision. Picture: NYP

The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services investigated.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with any dash camera footage from the incident is asked to save a copy and contact the police.