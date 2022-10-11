M62 crash: Live updates as motorway near Leeds closed in both directions after serious crash
A major crash on the M62 has caused disruption.
A statement from National Highways confirmed a car transporter struck a bridge at Beal Lane this afternoon, causing just over one mile of congestion approaching junction 33 on the eastbound carriageway and around three miles approaching junction 34 westbound.
National Highways, an ambulance, police and fire crews are currently at the scene.
The M62 eastbound carriageway J33-J34 has now re-opened
National Highways issue update after car transporter hit a bridge
Drivers on the M62 are advised of significant delays this afternoon as the motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 33 (Ferrybridge) and 34 (Whitley Bridge) after a car transporter struck a bridge.
The vehicle has struck an overbridge at Beal Lane, between Knottingley and Eggborough.
Delays are expected into peak traffic hours. National Highways, ambulance, police and fire crews are currently at the scene.
A structural engineer is also due to inspect the overbridge.
There is currently just over one mile of congestion approaching junction 33 on the eastbound carriageway and around three miles approaching junction 34 westbound. Traffic is being diverted off the motorway via the A162, A645 and the A19.
North Yorkshire Police advising people ‘avoid the area'
North Yorkshire Police issue update
A statement posted to their social media read: “ M62 closed at Junction 34 Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on the M62 between Junctions 33 and 34.
“The motorway is currently closed East and Westbound and the closure includes the bridge Beal Lane from Sudforth Lane.”
Diversions now available
Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
M62 l West Yorkshire l Both Directions l Collision l Road Closed - National Highways
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J34 and J33 due to a collision.