Drivers on the M62 are advised of significant delays this afternoon as the motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 33 (Ferrybridge) and 34 (Whitley Bridge) after a car transporter struck a bridge.

The vehicle has struck an overbridge at Beal Lane, between Knottingley and Eggborough.

Delays are expected into peak traffic hours. National Highways, ambulance, police and fire crews are currently at the scene.

A structural engineer is also due to inspect the overbridge.