Enquiries remain ongoing following a serious collision on the M1 motorway near Wakefield this morning.

Emergency services were called to the M1 Southbound between junctions 39 and 40 at 8.49am following a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A closure was put in place on the M1 with traffic taken off the motorway at junction 40.

A woman from one of the cars was seriously injured in the incident and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The northbound carriageway has been re-opened but the southbound remains closed at the location as investigation and recovery work continue.

Southbound drivers are advised to avoid the M1 at that location if possible.