Live

M1 southbound: Live updates as motorway closed between Wakefield and Dewsbury following serious two-car crash

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been closed near Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

The motorway has been closed between junction 40 for Dewsbury and Junction 39 for Wakefield this morning (Saturday) following a serious collision involving two cars.

A woman from one of the cars was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The southbound carriageway remains closed at the location as investigation and recovery work continue.

Southbound drivers are advised to avoid the M1 at that location if possible.

For the latest updates on this, follow our live blog below.

Live as M1 southbound closed near Leeds following collision

12:00 BST

Diversion route

Vehicles below or equal to 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M1 at Junction 40
  • At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Charlesworth Way.
  • At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300m until the roundabout with A636 (Denby Dale Road)
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39.

Vehicles over 14’0” or 4.27m in height advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the M1 at Junction 40
  • At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles until the junction with Ings Road
  • At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61 (Kirkgate).
  • At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the next roundabout.
  • At the roundabout take the 4th exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with A6186.
  • At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the roundabout with the A636.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 at Junction 39
11:04 BSTUpdated 12:10 BST

Police statement

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said:

Enquiries remain ongoing following a serious collision on the M1 motorway near Wakefield this morning.

Emergency services were called to the M1 Southbound between junctions 39 and 40 at 8.49am following a collision between a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A closure was put in place on the M1 with traffic taken off the motorway at junction 40.

A woman from one of the cars was seriously injured in the incident and taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The northbound carriageway has been re-opened but the southbound remains closed at the location as investigation and recovery work continue.

Southbound drivers are advised to avoid the M1 at that location if possible.

10:51 BST

Current status

National Highways reports that the road remains closed and that normal traffic conditions are not expected until after midday.

09:43 BST

Photo of traffic

The below image is taken from one of the cameras over the M1 southbound:

09:32 BST

Diversion route

National Highways has provided the below information about diversion routes for those approaching the closure:

09:20 BST

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details about this ongoing incident.

09:08 BST

M1 southbound closed

