M1 Leeds incident: One person left injured after three-car crash on motorway near Leeds
One person was injured during a three-vehicle crash a major motorway outside Leeds this morning.
According to West Yorkshire Police, the smash took place between junctions at Lofthouse (J41) and Carr Gate (J42), where three vehicles were involved in the collision.
Emergency services attended the scene and one person was treated for “non-serious injuries”.
The incident had caused more than six miles of tailbacks earlier today