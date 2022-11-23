News you can trust since 1890
M1 Leeds incident: One person left injured after three-car crash on motorway near Leeds

One person was injured during a three-vehicle crash a major motorway outside Leeds this morning.

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to West Yorkshire Police, the smash took place between junctions at Lofthouse (J41) and Carr Gate (J42), where three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and one person was treated for “non-serious injuries”.

The incident had caused more than six miles of tailbacks earlier today

Tailbacks were spotted for six miles along the M1 this morning.
