M1 Wakefield: Live updates on six miles of traffic as paramedics on scene after multi vehicle crash near Leeds

A crash on the M1 near Leeds is causing significant delays.

By Abi Whistance
28 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 9:10am

One lane has closed on the M1 northbound between J41 and J42 following a crash involving multiple cars.

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

Follow our live blog below for updates.

Pictured: M1

Paramedics on scene after multi vehicle crash near Leeds

Key Events

  • Six miles of traffic causing up to 20 minute delays on the M1
  • Paramedics are on the scene
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 09:08

Approximately 20 minute delays

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022, 09:37

All lanes now open

