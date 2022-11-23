M1 Wakefield: Live updates on six miles of traffic as paramedics on scene after multi vehicle crash near Leeds
A crash on the M1 near Leeds is causing significant delays.
One lane has closed on the M1 northbound between J41 and J42 following a crash involving multiple cars.
Paramedics are currently on the scene.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Paramedics on scene after multi vehicle crash near Leeds
Key Events
- Six miles of traffic causing up to 20 minute delays on the M1
- Paramedics are on the scene
Approximately 20 minute delays
All lanes now open
Page 1 of 1