M1 collision: Northbound carriageway closed near Leeds after serious crash - diversions in place

National Highways said: "Emergency services are currently on scene including National Highways traffic officers."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further details.

A driver stuck in the closure said she had been trapped for around an hour so far.

Police

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving North, exit the M1 using the J46 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto the A63 and proceed along this road until you reach the junction with A1M J42.

At the roundabout, take the first exit ont the slip road to join A1M north and proceed along this road to the junction with the M1 J43.