Highways England said that the road is closed northbound between Junction 39 at Wakefield and Junction 41 at Morley.

Two lorries have overturned.

The AA reports that three lanes are blocked and there is queuing traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 is closed between Leeds and Wakefield due to overturned lorries. Pictured: The M1.

Highways England said: "The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J39 (Wakefield) and J41 (Morley) due to two separate overturned lorries.

"West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."

Vehicles below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height - Follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol

Exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 39 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road).

Proceed on the A636 for approximately 3 miles until roundabout with Charlesworth Way.

At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

At the junction proceed on A638 for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 40).

Vehicles over 14'0" or 4.27m in height - Follow the Solid Square diversion symbol

Exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 39 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until roundabout with A6186.

At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 for approximately 1 mile until junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).

At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).

Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way. At the roundabout take 4th exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate).

Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approximately 300yds until junction with A638 (Ings Road). Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 40).

From J40, all traffic should follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol

Exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 40 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At this roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with B6128.

At this roundabout take the 3rd exit onto B6128 (Owl Lane) and proceed for approximately 1 mile along this road to the signalised junction with A653.

At the signalised junction, turn right onto A653 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the M62 (Junction 28)

At this roundabout, take the 4th exit to join the M62 eastbound and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until you begin to approach Junction 29 of M62 (Lofthouse Interchange).

Follow existing motorway signing to join either M1 Northbound, M1 Southbound or continue Eastbound on M62 as required.