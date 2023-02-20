News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lofthouse Roundabout lane closure update for M1 and M62 drivers in West Yorkshire as contractors visit site

Contractors are investigating whether a temporary repair can be made to a failed bridge joint that has resulted in a lane closure at Lofthouse Roundabout.

By Georgina Morris
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:22pm

Motorists in West Yorkshire were warned to expect delays at the weekend as a lane was closed on the roundabout at junction 42 of the M1 and junction 29 of the M62. National Highways said the closure was for safety reasons due to a failed bridge joint.

Operations manager Dave Wilson said on Saturday that the closure had been made to prevent further damage and ensure motorists’ safety. Engineers were looking at the scale of the works needed, with a view to making repairs as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a further update on Monday, the agency said the closure remained in place. A spokesperson said: “Contractors are currently on site to assess whether we can put in place a temporary repair which will allow the lane to safely reopen before we start work on a permanent repair.”

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and disruption while the lane closure at Lofthouse Roundabout remains in place. Picture: Google
West YorkshireM62MotoristsEngineers