Motorists in West Yorkshire were warned to expect delays at the weekend as a lane was closed on the roundabout at junction 42 of the M1 and junction 29 of the M62. National Highways said the closure was for safety reasons due to a failed bridge joint.

Operations manager Dave Wilson said on Saturday that the closure had been made to prevent further damage and ensure motorists’ safety. Engineers were looking at the scale of the works needed, with a view to making repairs as soon as possible.

In a further update on Monday, the agency said the closure remained in place. A spokesperson said: “Contractors are currently on site to assess whether we can put in place a temporary repair which will allow the lane to safely reopen before we start work on a permanent repair.”