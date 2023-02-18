National Highways said the lane closure at junction 42 of the M1 and junction 29 of the M62 had been put in place for safety reasons due to a failed bridge joint. It said there is currently no timescale for when the lane can be safely reopened and it is likely to remain closed until at least early next week.

Engineers are continuing to assess the failed bridge joint and will put a plan in place replace to fix the issue as soon as possible. Operations manager Dave Wilson said: “We’ve closed off lane one on the roundabout to prevent further damage to the bridge joint and ensure motorists safety. We have engineers looking at the scale of the works required and will be working to repair the failed bridge joint as soon as we possibly can.”