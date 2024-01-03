LNER Leeds: Network Rail issues update as London train services cancelled after vandals target 'railway equipment'
Due to vandalism of railway equipment overnight between Doncaster and Leeds, fewer trains are running on lines between the two stations. London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has warned its customers that a number of trains running between Leeds and London Kings Cross will be cancelled or altered throughout the day.
In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working through the night to repair vandalism on the line between Doncaster and Leeds. Network Rail engineers fixed the damage and reopened the line fully just after 12.30pm today (Wednesday).
“We are asking passengers to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator as residual delays may continue throughout the day.”
Delays and cancellations to LNER services are expected to continue this afternoon, with a number of London to Leeds services now terminating at York.