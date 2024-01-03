LNER: Leeds to London train services cancelled after vandals target 'railway equipment' - live updates
A number of train services to and from Leeds will be cancelled or disrupted today (Wednesday).
Due to vandalism of railway equipment between Doncaster and Leeds, fewer trains will be able to run on lines between the two stations.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has warned its customers that a number of trains will be cancelled or altered throughout the day.
Real-time journey planner
You can check your journey and get real-time updates using National Rail's Journey Planner here.
LNER services affected
Due to the damage, LNER is only able to run one services in each direction per hour, and services may be cancelled to diverted.
Affected LNER services:
06.33 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 08.52 is cancelled.
07:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 09:16 will call additionally at Stevenage and Grantham. 07:08 Leeds to Aberdeen due 13:02 will run in reverse formation to Newcastle.
An additional train service has been planned to operate as shown 07:15 York to London Kings Cross due 09:32.
07:33 London Kings Cross to Harrogate due 10:24 will be diverted between Doncaster and Leeds and will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate and is expected to be 7 minutes late.
07:37 Harrogate to London Kings Cross due 10:30 will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate.
08:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 10:17 will run in reverse formation throughout.
08:43 Bradford Forster Square to London Kings Cross due 11:30 will be cancelled.
09:30 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 13:52 will be cancelled.
09:36 Harrogate to London Kings Cross due 12:29 will be diverted between Leeds and Doncaster and will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate and is expected to be 14 minutes late.
10:00 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 14:39 will call additionally at Berwick-Upon-Tweed.
19:16 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 21:29 will be cancelled.
19:45 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 22:00 will call additionally at Grantham and Stevenage.
LNER warns customers of cancellations and disruptions
