Due to the damage, LNER is only able to run one services in each direction per hour, and services may be cancelled to diverted.

Affected LNER services:

06.33 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 08.52 is cancelled.

07:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 09:16 will call additionally at Stevenage and Grantham. 07:08 Leeds to Aberdeen due 13:02 will run in reverse formation to Newcastle.

An additional train service has been planned to operate as shown 07:15 York to London Kings Cross due 09:32.

07:33 London Kings Cross to Harrogate due 10:24 will be diverted between Doncaster and Leeds and will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate and is expected to be 7 minutes late.

07:37 Harrogate to London Kings Cross due 10:30 will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate.

08:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds due 10:17 will run in reverse formation throughout.

08:43 Bradford Forster Square to London Kings Cross due 11:30 will be cancelled.

09:30 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 13:52 will be cancelled.

09:36 Harrogate to London Kings Cross due 12:29 will be diverted between Leeds and Doncaster and will no longer call at Wakefield Westgate and is expected to be 14 minutes late.

10:00 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 14:39 will call additionally at Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

19:16 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 21:29 will be cancelled.