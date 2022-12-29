Live updates as trains avoid Leeds on second day of chaos over 'broken rail' impacting Wakefield, Sheffield and Nottingham
There is disruption as a result of broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate stations, impacting trains running from Leeds to stations such as Sheffield and Nottingham. It is the second day of disruption caused by the broken rail, which also impacted services yesterday (December 28). Scroll down for live travel updates.
Northern have confirmed the 10:09am service from Leeds to Nottingham will start from Sheffield. it will no longer call at Leeds, Wakefield Kirkgate, Barnsley and Meadowhall due to the broken rail.
Northern have said: “Train services running through these stations [Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate] will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”