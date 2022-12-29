News you can trust since 1890
Live updates as trains avoid Leeds on second day of chaos over 'broken rail' impacting Wakefield, Sheffield and Nottingham

Broken rail is disrupting train services running through Leeds.

By Tom Coates
4 minutes ago

There is disruption as a result of broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate stations, impacting trains running from Leeds to stations such as Sheffield and Nottingham. It is the second day of disruption caused by the broken rail, which also impacted services yesterday (December 28). Scroll down for live travel updates.

There is further disruption to train services. Image: Simon Hulme/Gary Longbottom

Live updates as broken rail impacts Leeds trains

10:09am service from Leeds to Nottingham affected

Northern have confirmed the 10:09am service from Leeds to Nottingham will start from Sheffield. it will no longer call at Leeds, Wakefield Kirkgate, Barnsley and Meadowhall due to the broken rail.

Impact of the broken rail

Northern have said: “Train services running through these stations [Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate] will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

What is the issue?

Northern’s website reads : “Due to a broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate some lines are blocked.”

Broken rails can occur as a result of a small defect in the rail or where the rail is subject to excessive loads.

