Live updates as Leeds train services all face ‘severe’ issues and cancellations

Leeds train delays: Services from Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield all face 'severe' issues and cancellations
Train services running throughLeeds are facing severe delays and cancellations today.
Trains running from Leeds to Carlisle, Settle and Wakefield are all being affected due to staff shortages today (28 December). Northern services passing through Barnsley, Sheffield, Castleford and Leeds are also being delayed by up to an hour due to a broken rail between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate.
The following services have been cancelled:
The 13:40 from Carlisle to Leeds will be cancelled. This is due to a member of train crew being unavailable.
The 18:19 from Leeds to Carlisle will be cancelled due to a member of train crew being unavailable.