Live traffic updates and road closures as Leeds Festival campers continue to arrive
Early bird campers are continuing to arrive at Leeds Festival causing havoc for sections of the city’s roads.
Leeds Festival is finally here, and over the bank holiday weekend hundreds of bands will take on Bramham Park with acts from Arctic Monkeys to Megan Thee Stallion topping the roster.
A number of road closures are in place to help manage the influx of cars and coaches heading for the site.
Leeds Festival traffic building up as early bird campers start to arrive
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 08:16
Delays expected through Monday
Leeds residents are being warned that traffic delays and increased road closures can be expected through Monday.
A number of road closures remain in place around the Bramham Park site.
Planned road closures tonight
National Highways is advising drivers to be aware of a series of planned closures in the region tonight. The closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am.
- M62 westbound J34 to J33
- A1M northbound J34 to J35
- A62 westbound Roger Millward Way to Daltry St
More details are available on their website: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/road-closure-report/
The latest picture on the roads
Here’s how things are looking on the roads around the festival site right now:
Festival shuttle bus up and running
The festival’s dedicated shuttle bus service is up and running now too. It will be ferrying thousands of music lovers from around the city centre up to the site.
How you can get to Leeds Festival 2022 via the shuttle bus service
Here is the best way to get to the grounds of Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022, including details surrounding the pick up and drop off zone.
The road closures you need to know about
Here’s a round-up of the various closures that are in place for the festival:
The road closures taking place over August bank holiday weekend for Leeds Festival
West Yorkshire is expecting music lovers in their tens of thousands to travel to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022 - but be wary of several road closures which could disrupt your plans.
Bus services diverted
West Yorkshire Metro is urging bus passengers to plan ahead at the congestion and road closures impact some local bus services.
Amber traffic alert issued
The festival is just one of the major events taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend that has led the AA to issue an amber traffic alert.
It has named the M62 near Leeds as one of the predicted traffic hotspots in the days to come.
Amber traffic alert issued ahead of Leeds Festival as M62 flagged as national hotspot
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend ahead of Leeds Festival and other national events – with the M62 flagged as a queue hotspot.
Dedicated hard shoulder in place on the A1(M)
National Highways are reminding drivers heading to the site to follow the signed routes to the festival grounds.
Dedicated traffic officers patrols and West Yorkshire Police’s road policing unit are in the area to assist any vehicles that break down.
Cars heading to the site along the A1(M) are being instructed to use the dedicated hard shoulder for the drop-off parking at J44. This is to reduce congestion onto the A64 eastbound carriageway.
A reduced speed limit is also in place.
Traffic building as early bird campers start to arrive
Queues are building up on key routes to the Leeds Festival site in Bramham Park as it opens up to early bird campers today.