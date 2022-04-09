Live Leeds traffic updates as Armley Gyratory closure expected to cause severe delays

Advanced warning signs at each road closure point informing the public of expected closures, times, and durations will be in place.

First bus service numbers 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 87, X6 and X11 will all face diversion.

Services 4 & 4F: Pudsey will divert in both directions between Whingate Junction and Leeds Rail Station/City Square via Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road and Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

These services will not serve bus stops between Carr Crofts and Wellington Bridge.

Service 15: Towards Old Farnley will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Crab Lane via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road.

Normal route into Leeds City Centre.

Services 16 & 16A: Bramley/Pudsey will divert in both directions between Leeds Rail Station and Armley Town Street via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Canal Road, Ledgard Way, Branch Road and Town Street.

These services will not serve bus stops between Wesley Road and Wellington Bridge.

Service 42: Old Farnley will divert in both directions between Lower Wortley Ring Road and Leeds City Square via Ring Road, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road, Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

This service will not serve bus stops between Fawcett Way and Wellington Bridge.

Service 72: Towards Bradford, will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Branch Road via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road.

This service will not serve bus stops between Wellington Bridge and Pickering Street .

72 towards Leeds City Centre will run the normal route.

Services 86 & 87: Middleton-Bramley will divert via between Armley Ridge Road and Holbeck via Wortley Road, Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road and Domestic Road.

These services will not serve bus stops between Armley Town Street and Domestic Street.

Services X6 & X11: Towards Bradford, will run from Leeds City Centre to Armley Branch Road via Kirkstall Road.

Normal route from Bradford.