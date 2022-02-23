Leeds youngsters can make the most of half-term with MCard led simpler and cheaper bus travel
Youngsters across West Yorkshire are being reminded that they can make the most of their half-term break with cheaper bus fares.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority is offering simpler and cheaper bus travel for all Under 19s.
Single bus fares are capped at 60p, £1.20 or £1.80 depending on the length of journey.
Meanwhile the MyDay ticket allows virtually unlimited travel on buses across West Yorkshire from just £2.25 when bought in bundles of 10.
“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, our young people must be at the very forefront of our minds. Not only do cheaper fares mean better value, but these changes can also act as a gateway to secure better jobs, better opportunities and brighter futures.” said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.
Anyone who wants to spend the whole week getting out and about, MyWeek is available for just £9.
“The ability to travel freely across West Yorkshire is vitally important to our young people as they develop social skills and prepare for adulthood – and will also support many less well-off families who are facing financial challenges beyond the pandemic.” Mayor Brabin added.
How to Buy
The easiest way to buy MCard tickets is on the MCard Mobile App – available to download from the Apple or Google’s Playstore – which can be used to buy and store mobile tickets on a mobile phone.
Under-19 PhotoCards can be topped up at a Bus Station Travel Centre or Ticket Machine, a Payzone store or on the android version of the MCard app.
The MyDay ticket can also be bought on the bus with cash or a contactless card.
