Firefighters respond after electric heater fire engulfs living room of Bramley flat

Stanningley and Bradford Fire Station's responded to the call at roughly 6pm yesterday evening.

The fire started in a first floor flat within a two storey building on Fieldway Avenue in Bramley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crews from Bradford and a crew from Stanningley attended. Picture: Google.

It is believed to have involved an electric heater and soft furnishings in the living room.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Two crews from Bradford and a crew from Stanningley attended.