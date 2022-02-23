Firefighters respond after electric heater fire engulfs living room of Bramley flat
Firefighters responded yesterday after a fire involving an electric heater engulfed the living room of a Bramley flat.
Stanningley and Bradford Fire Station's responded to the call at roughly 6pm yesterday evening.
The fire started in a first floor flat within a two storey building on Fieldway Avenue in Bramley.
It is believed to have involved an electric heater and soft furnishings in the living room.
Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Two crews from Bradford and a crew from Stanningley attended.
