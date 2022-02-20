Leeds weather: Train, bus, M62 disruptions as Storm Eunice flood warnings in place

Rail services running between Leeds and Manchester Victoria are facing heavy delays.

Train

First Bus are reporting that road conditions have improved in most areas across the network. Picture: Tony Johnson.

This follows heavy rain flooding on the railway. Northern are reporting that passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more will be able to claim compensation.

The Leeds to Doncaster route is facing 11 minute delays due to train crew being delayed by service disruption.

Rail services and replacement buses are expected to be busier than usual today as Transpennine Express run a reduced service as a result of further conductor strikes.

Bus

First Bus are reporting that road conditions have improved in most areas across the network.

There are no weather related problems at the moment however there will be some residual delays.

Match-day shuttle services will operate as normal before and after today's Premier League grudge match at Elland Road between Leeds United and Manchester United.

These shuttle services are expected to cause traffic delays to the 9/9A/65/86/87 services.

M62 / Motorways

Motorways around Leeds remain open but with drivers warned to take extra care in the wet conditions.