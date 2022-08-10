National Highways said it had become aware of minibuses dropping off passengers on the entry and exit slip roads at junction two of the M621, close to the ground.
It comes as the M621 is set to be closed overnight between August 9 and August 21 for a series of major improvement works to key junctions and slip roads.
National Highways project Manager James Finnigan said:
“We are aware that minibuses taking sports fans to Elland Road regularly drop off their passengers on the entry and exit slip roads at junction 2, letting them walk the rest of the way.
"Not only is it extremely dangerous for vehicles to stop there, it’s incredibly risky, not to mention illegal, for people to be walking on any part of the motorway.
“We urge anyone taking people to the stadium to find a much better and safer stopping place off the motorway.”
During preparations for the closure, National Highways said there had been 11 recorded incidents of vehicles or pedestrians entering coned-off works areas, people were seen walking on the motorway on three occasions.
“All three of those instances were in the evening, all three people appeared to be intoxicated and when stopped they all said walking along the motorway was the quickest way for them to get home. They possibly hadn’t considered the dangers involved." Mr Finnigan added.
Improvements to the carriageway promise to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety.