Leeds Bradford Airport passenger queues for "half a mile" from outside amid huge queues

A passenger at Leeds Bradford Airport said he queued for "half a mile" on Saturday morning before boarding his flight.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:44 am

The man - under the Twitter handle @WoodsyLufc - shared shocking pictures of huge queues snaking outside the terminal in the early hours of Saturday.

His tweet read: "Leeds and Bradford airport, 13 flights going out between 06:00 - 0700, no staff to direct people and chaos starting at 04:00!! Queueing over half a mile!!"

The man told the YEP he was heading to Greece.

He alleged it took more than two and a half hours to get through security on Saturday morning.

"No staff", he added.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues' recently.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible." said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."

