The man - under the Twitter handle @WoodsyLufc - shared shocking pictures of huge queues snaking outside the terminal in the early hours of Saturday.

His tweet read: "Leeds and Bradford airport, 13 flights going out between 06:00 - 0700, no staff to direct people and chaos starting at 04:00!! Queueing over half a mile!!"

The man told the YEP he was heading to Greece.

He alleged it took more than two and a half hours to get through security on Saturday morning.

"No staff", he added.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues' recently.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible." said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.