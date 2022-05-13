Leeds trains: TransPennine Express strikes enter week 14 with no end in sight to rail industrial action

Continued strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to take place again on Sunday, causing disruption to trains across the North and into Scotland.

The strike will once again mean changes to services operated by TransPennine Express (TPE) which is recommending that rail users avoid travelling on Sunday, May 15 and make their journey on either Saturday or Monday instead.

Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on the day of the strike.

Only a small amount of trains will be running on this date and TPE is urging people who absolutely have to travel on this date to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time, as those trains that are operating will be very busy.

More information on the limited service TPE is intending to operate this Sunday can be found at: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strikeWith a number major events taking place across the North this weekend, including various Premier League football games, the train company is urging those planning to attend an event to seek alternative transport.

“We are frustrated that action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys at the weekend." said, Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express.

“With another strike planned for this Sunday, we are calling on our customers to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.”

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Customers are also being asked to check their journeys ahead of planned changes to timetables which will come into effect after Sunday. TPE will be reinstating a small number of pre-Covid services following adjustments made to its train plan earlier this year.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.