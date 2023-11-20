Northern has put four pop-up markets near Leeds on its ‘Christmas List’ with a special £2 advance ticket.

The train operator has singled out ‘Scarborough Sparkle’, ‘Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend’, the ‘Made in East Yorkshire Markets’ and the ‘Real Food Ilkley Christmas Markets’ as alternatives to the well-established city centre markets on offer across the North of England.

In an attempt to encourage more families to take up the offer, Northern will be offering special £2 advance tickets for adults and £1 tickets for children – available in both directions.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We know some of the big cities across our network can get pretty crowded this time of year, so we wanted to do something to encourage people to try an alternative location instead.

Northern has put four pop-up markets across Yorkshire on its ‘Christmas List’ with a special £2 advance ticket. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Christmas Markets make a huge contribution to the winter economy of local towns and we hope these special £2 tickets encourage more people to ‘go do their thing’ in Scarborough, Knaresborough, Beverley and Ilkley.”

The special discount tickets will be available in each direction on:

Services between Hull and Scarborough from Friday 24 - Sunday, November 26 in support of Scarborough Sparkle.

Services between Leeds and York to Knaresborough from Saturday 2 - Sunday, December 3 in support of Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend.

Services between Selby and Beverley from Wednesday 6 - Friday, December 8 in support of the Beverley Festival of Christmas ‘Made in East Yorkshire Markets’.