The train company, which operates trains across the North of England and into Scotland, will be running a reduced service on both Saturday 9 and Sunday, July 10 due to continued increased levels of staff sickness.

Customers making essential journeys on these days are asked to plan ahead, check carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as delays and short-notice cancellations are likely.

The train company will be running a reduced service on both Saturday 9 and Sunday, July 10. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Network Rail engineering work will also be taking place on weekends until July 31 between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge and on the Hope Valley line between Manchester and Sheffield.

This will mean significant journey changes for people travelling on those routes.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TPE said: “We are sorry to say that we’re expecting further disruption to our services this weekend because of continuing high levels of staff sickness.

“As a result of these challenges, we’re asking customers to only travel if necessary on Saturday and Sunday, and to plan ahead and check before they travel as well as allowing additional time, as services are expected to be really busy and further delays and cancellations likely.

“People travelling to one of the major events taking place across our network are asked to seek alternative methods of transport.”

A number of large-scale events including the Women’s Euros, Newsam Park Open Air Festival and Rugby League fixtures are taking place this weekend, and anyone heading to an event is asked to seek alternative methods of travel.

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE this weekend is strongly advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.