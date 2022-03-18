Leeds trains: Passengers advised not to travel as TransPennine prepare for sixth straight Sunday of rail strike action

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to cause further disruption.

Rail services across the North and into Scotland will be affected.

Customers are asked to avoid travelling on Sunday and, instead, make their journey either side of the strike date.

As a result of the action TransPennine Express (TPE) will be running an amended timetable on Sunday (March 20) with a limited amount of services in operation.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “This will be the sixth weekend that strike action by RMT will impact customers across our network, at a time when more and more are returning to rail and relying on our services to get them to work or to visit friends and family.

“Due to the strike, we will only be able to run a relatively small number of trains on Sunday, and are urging people to avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

Anyone making an essential journey should plan carefully by checking the TPE website or National Rail Enquires, and allow plenty of extra time as those trains that are running will be very busy.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on Sunday.

This will be the sixth day of action taken by the rail union, with further strikes planned on:

Sunday, March 27

Sunday, April 3

Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17

Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1

Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5

For those making an essential journey on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to help them get from a to b.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Some exclusions will apply and full details are available online.