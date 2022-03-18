Three teens, aged 15, arrested following robbery at Pudsey Sainsbury's

Three teens have been arrested following a reported robbery at a Sainsbury's local store in Pudsey last night.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:06 pm

At 8.55pm last night, police received a report of a robbery involving three males at the Sainsbury’s Local store, in Chapeltown, Pudsey.

One suspect, a 15-year-old male, was detained at the scene after staff and members of the public intervened.

All three remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: Google.

Two other suspects, both aged 15, were later arrested in connection with the incident.

All three remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

