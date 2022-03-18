Three teens, aged 15, arrested following robbery at Pudsey Sainsbury's
Three teens have been arrested following a reported robbery at a Sainsbury's local store in Pudsey last night.
At 8.55pm last night, police received a report of a robbery involving three males at the Sainsbury’s Local store, in Chapeltown, Pudsey.
One suspect, a 15-year-old male, was detained at the scene after staff and members of the public intervened.
Two other suspects, both aged 15, were later arrested in connection with the incident.
All three remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
