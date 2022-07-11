Where Leeds Bradford Airport ranks on list of longest flight delays in UK

Airports were ordered from the longest average delay per flight to the shortest.

Leeds Bradford came in at 10th on the list ranking it just below Glasgow and just ahead of Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Bradford came in at 10th on the list ranking it just below Glasgow and just ahead of Newcastle. Picture: James Hardisty.

Departures from LBA, who have faced a mountain of public criticism in recent months for 'theme park style queues' stretching out the terminal building, were an average of seven minutes and 42 seconds late taking-off in 2021, the research showed.

Airports across the country have faced criticism in recent months as staff shortages have left passengers facing increasingly long queues.

According to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency, Birmingham Airport, at 12 minutes and 24 seconds late, was the worst for flight delays last year.

Southampton (12 minutes) and London Heathrow (11 minutes and 48 seconds) rounded out the top three.

Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel 61 flights at short notice on Monday as it could not handle the expected number of passengers.

Just last week airport's across the country were given a rare government amnesty, allowing airlines to change schedules without facing a potential penalty.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport was previously forced to issue an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible," said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."

Despite recent progress to make the queues more manageable the airport continues to advise that passengers arrive three hours early.

Full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2021.

Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).

1. Birmingham (12 minutes and 24 seconds).

2. Southampton (12 minutes).

3. Heathrow (11 minutes and 48 seconds).

4. Exeter (11 minutes and 12 seconds).

5. Aberdeen (10 minutes and 36 seconds).

6. Doncaster Sheffield (10 minutes and 18 seconds).

7. Luton (nine minutes and 42 seconds).

8. Manchester (nine minutes and 30 seconds).

9. Glasgow (eight minutes and 30 seconds).

10. Leeds Bradford (seven minutes and 42 seconds).

11. Newcastle (seven minutes and 24 seconds).

12. Bournemouth (seven minutes and 18 seconds).

13. Edinburgh (seven minutes and 12 seconds).

14. Liverpool (John Lennon) (seven minutes and six seconds).

15. Cardiff (six minutes and 48 seconds).

16. London City (six minutes and 12 seconds).

17. Bristol (six minutes and six seconds).

18. Stansted (six minutes).

19. East Midlands International (six minutes).

20. Gatwick (five minutes and 54 seconds).

21. Belfast City (George Best) (four minutes and 54 seconds).

22. Teesside International (four minutes and 48 seconds).

23. Belfast International (four minutes and 30 seconds).