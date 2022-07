The break down in Saltaire has blocked a number of lines towards Leeds.

Northern are advising that trains running between Skipton and Leeds will be cancelled or revised, potentially at short notice.

Services between Skipton and Leeds, Skipton and Bradford Forster Square, Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley, Bradford Forster Square and Leeds, and Ilkley and Leeds are currently being disrupted in both directions.