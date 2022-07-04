Thorpe Lane incident: Police investigating after serious crash in Leeds leaves two in hospital

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Leeds yesterday.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:03 pm

The collision occurred on Thorpe Lane, Middleton involving a silver Renault Megane and red Nissan Qashqai at approximately 5.22pm on Sunday evening (July 3).

Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Picture: Simon Hulme.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or either of the two vehicles as described above in the area prior to the collision to come forward.

Also, anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage, which could assist with the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact PC Walkin from Road Policing Unit via the 101LiveChat function on the website quoting reference 13220360378.