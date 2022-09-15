Leeds trains and services to London as mourners rush to pay last respects to the Queen

Network Rail and train operators are working together to ensure as many seats and services are available as possible to enable people to pay their respects.

Running from Leeds to London Kings Cross, LNER have services operating every 30 minutes.

“Between now and the Royal Funeral, trains to and from London on all routes are expected to be very busy. We ask people to plan ahead and check before they travel.” a statement from the operator said.

The Queen passed away last Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

Following being transported back to London, Her Majesty will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral (Monday, September 19).

During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen.

Network Rail, the Rail Delivery Group and Transport for London (TfL) are working closely together, along with the Government, to ensure that Londoners and visitors to the capital are able to get around safely and as easily as possible.

Northern who offer connecting services to stations running to London have advised that they will continue to run a full schedule throughout.