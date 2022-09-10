'She was mother of the world': People of Leeds gather to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
The people of Leeds have gathered to lay floral tributes following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.
Earlier today the nation's new monarch King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony, televised for the first time.
People from across Leeds have been laying flowers outside the Leeds Civic Hall and signing the city’s book of condolences.
One tribute read: “Dear Royal Family, I’m very sorry for your loss. She will be sadly missed worldwide – our thoughts are with you all.”
Many of those posting messages in Leeds city council’s online book of condolence have also shared their hope that she is now reunited with her late husband, Philip, who died in April 2021.
Another tribute read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She will be missed by us all.”
Queen Elizabeth II made the journey to Leeds on numerous occasions and has previously been pictured outside Civic Hall, where flowers are now being laid in her honour.
One particularly heart-warming card of remembrance referred to the late sovereign as “the mother of the world”.
"To King Charles III and family,” it read.
"Our deepest sympathy on the passing of our dear Queen. She was the mother, grand mother and great-grand mother of the world.
"We are going to deeply miss her. The Queen touched the whole nations hearts.”
Leader of Leeds city council, Coun James Lewis, previously attended to pay his own respects.