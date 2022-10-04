Harry Webster, 20, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after admitting to one count of rape in court earlier this year.

Webster was also given a 10 year restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

The offence took place on February 22, 2020.

Harry Webster, 20, admitted one count of rape

Detective Inspector Claire Smith of West Yorkshire Police said: “We welcome the guilty plea from Webster and his sentence today.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting this.

“I hope this sentence will give his victim some comfort knowing he has admitted his crimes and has been jailed.

