It is estimated that only one in five train services across Britain are running today (Saturday, October 8) as rail workers take part in their latest walkout.

More than 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport union members at 15 train operating companies and Network Rail are striking.

The 24-hour walkout will mean a skeleton service will be running on lines run by operators such as Northern, TransPennine Express and LNER.

It is the latest in a series of actions, as unions representing rail workers battle the government and companies over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “Despite our best efforts to compromise and find a breakthrough in talks, rail unions remain intent on continuing and coordinating their strike action.

"This means railway staff forgo even more of their pay unnecessarily, passengers’ lives are disrupted once again and the railway’s recovery from the pandemic is further damaged.

“We’re asking passengers who want to travel this Saturday to only do so if absolutely necessary. Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

Trains that do run are due to start later and finish much earlier in the evening, and there will be no trains at all across parts of the network.