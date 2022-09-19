Leeds train delays: Trespassers cause delays and cancellations between Headingley and Leeds
Trains are being delayed between Headingley and Leeds due to people on the tracks.
Reports of trespassers on the railway have led to several trains from Leeds Train Station being cancelled or delayed.
Passengers boarding any trains running between Headingley and Leeds have been told to expect cancellations or delays.
A tweet from Northern read: “Due to trespassers on the railway between Headingley and Leeds the line is blocked.
“Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”