Live updates as all trains cancelled between Leeds and Ilkley due to emergency incident

A person has been found dead on the train tracks between Leeds and Ilkley, British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

Officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfdale at 7.05am today (Monday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were called out, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

