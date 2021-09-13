Live updates as all trains cancelled between Leeds and Ilkley due to emergency incident

Leeds train delays: All trains cancelled between Guiseley and Ilkley as emergency incident blocks line
There is major disruption on train services between Leeds and Ilkley, after a person was found dead on the tracks.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am today (Monday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics were called out, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
All trains between Leeds and Ilkley have been cancelled, with disruption expected until at least 10.30am.
Breaking: Tragic news from British Transport Police
A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers were called to the line near Burley in Wharfedale at 7.05am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Disruption now expected until 10.30am
Cancellations are now expected until at least 10.30am, Northern reports.
British Transport Police have been contacted for more information on this incident.
All trains cancelled between Leeds and Ilkley
All trains running between Leeds and Ilkley have been cancelled. Services will run between Guiseley and Bradford Forster Square only.
No trains will depart from Menston, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ben Rhydding and Ilkley stations.
Services from Shipley going to and from Ilkley will terminate and restart at Guiseley.
Leeds to Skipton and Bradford lines are unaffected.
Emergency services called to incident between Ilkley and Guiseley
Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Ilkley and Guiseley all lines are blocked.
Northern first reported the incident at 8.30am.